Clearview council approves Roxodus Music Fest

Clearview Township council gave the green light for Roxodus Music Fest to take place at the Edenvale Airport grounds in July.

On Wednesday afternoon, council voted to support the special event agreement for the festival and directed Clearview Mayor Doug Measures and the township’s clerk to sign the agreement.

READ MORE: Roxodus Music Fest 2019: Aerosmith announced as headliner, among others, at Ontario festival

Council also voted in favour of the temporary-use zoning bylaw amendment for the Edenvale Airport grounds for a period of two years.

The festival, which is scheduled to take place from July 11 to 14, will feature artists like Aerosmith, Kid Rock, Nickelback, Billy Idol and Blondie.

READ MORE: The risky business of music festivals

“The municipality, our residents and taxpayers need to know that council’s decision today to permit the Roxodus event to proceed was made with great consideration of the safety and security of the community,” Measures said in a statement. “Our council will review the outcome of the 2019 event and make well-informed decisions on any future large festivals held in Clearview.”

According to a Clearview news release, a special event agreement typically addresses factors like safety, traffic, noise, cleanup, environmental impact and securities to be held by the township.

Clearview council also voted to have a bylaw enforcement officer from Simcoe County act on behalf of Clearview in order to help keep the township safe during the event.

WATCH: Ask an expert — Festival safety

The four-day festival will offer weekend-long camping as well as a variety of food and drink options.

Roxodus is offering a celebrity chef experience, where celebrity chefs will prepare a four-course meal, complete with wine pairings, craft beer and cocktails.

READ MORE: Drake confirms OVO Fest is returning at Raptors victory parade

Chef Massimo Capra, an Italian expatriate, will be the celebrity chef on July 12. Capra is the host of his own show, Gourmet Escapes, and is a regular guest expert on Cityline. He’s also a judge on the show Chopped Canada.

On July 13, Lynn Crawford will be the festival’s celebrity chef. Crawford makes regular TV appearances on shows across Canada and has appeared on Top Chef Canada and Iron Chef America.

Elevate your #Roxodus experience by upgrading to VIP 🌟 VIP's can enjoy shaded tents, a prime viewing area, premium alcohol choices… and MORE! 🤩 Learn about all the VIP perks here ➡️ https://t.co/M8SNxyCqeG pic.twitter.com/g8QOrnEMbp — Roxodus (@roxodus) June 20, 2019

—With files from Adam Wallis