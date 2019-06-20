72 dogs and puppies transported across Ontario to find new homes

Seventy-two dogs and puppies arrived at Ontario animal centres Thursday morning after travelling a span of 2,000 kilometres over 36 hours from northern Manitoba and northern Ontario.

The dogs will be placed up for adoption at animal centres in Barrie, Midland, Orillia, Muskoka, Sudbury, Orangeville and Stouffville, after receiving the necessary care and getting neutered.

READ MORE: Northern Ontario dogs being sent to Simcoe, Muskoka areas amid Pikangikum fire evacuations

Among the dogs being transported south to Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Humane Society animal centres are two injured dogs who need specialized medical treatment.

The re-homing mission is part of the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s campaign to bring awareness to the lack of animal wellness resources in northern communities, which has created an overpopulation of animals in need of homes.

WATCH: Deaf man adopts deaf puppy, teaches dog sign language commands

“Many northern communities face challenges when it comes to accessing basic animal wellness services and resources, and they are struggling with pet overpopulation,” Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s partnerships and community outreach director, Judi Cannon, said in a statement.

“Through our partners in the Animal North Network, we’re working in collaboration with northern communities to save pets’ lives.”

Northern Legacy Horse Farm transported the dogs on its “bark bus” trailer. Volunteers at rest stops cared for the dogs and kept them comfortable during the trip.

READ MORE: 70 cats from northern Ontario being transported across province to find new homes

Earthdog Terrier Rescue, K9 Advocates Manitoba and animal welfare advocate Diane Heron, Northern Reach Rescue Network and It’s a Dog’s Life Fostering Network also helped make the transportation of the 72 dogs possible.

WATCH: Superpower dog visits Saskatchewan Science Centre