Speed enforcement blitz on Red Hill, LINC to continue through 2019

A police enforcement blitz will continue through the rest of the year on the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP) and Lincoln Alexander Expressway (LINC).

READ MORE: Northbound lanes of Red Hill Valley Parkway to reopen Wednesday

Hamilton’s general issues committee has approved a 28-week extension of the current enforcement campaign which will be funded from red light camera reserves at a cost of $285,000.

City monitoring that was conducted in late May indicates that almost two-thirds of motorists — 65 per cent — continue to speed on the busy routes.

READ MORE: More asphalt testing on Red Hill Valley Parkway planned for Tuesday

That number is down from 85 per cent during a previous enforcement campaign, while Hamilton Police Inspector Marty Schulenberg says it’s proof that “visibility and enforcement does have an impact” on driver behaviour.

READ MORE: Justice appointed to head Red Hill Valley parkway probe

A resurfacing of the northbound lanes of the Red Hill Valley Parkway was completed last Wednesday, following the release of a report that raised concerns about “friction” levels.

The southbound lanes are now closed for repaving with construction scheduled to continue for another two weeks.

City council also recently lowered the speed limit on much of the RHVP from 90 km/h to 80 km/h.

WATCH: (March 21, 2019) Hamilton city council approves judicial inquiry over lost study