Crime
June 20, 2019 3:41 pm

5 men arrested for soliciting services from sex trade workers in Moncton

By Online producer/reporter  Global News
Global News File
A A

Police in Moncton have arrested five men following a police operation targeting individuals attempting to solicit services from sex trade workers,. 

The operation took place on June 19 in the Dufferin Street area.

READ MORE: Bail granted for Saskatoon woman facing human trafficking charges

A 43-year old man from the Elsipogtog First Nation, a 61-year-old man from Shediac, a 64-year-old man from Saint-Charles, a 66-year-old man from Rosaireville, and a 66-year-old man from Saint-Joseph were all arrested.

They’re facing a charge of communicating for the purposes of obtaining sexual services. 

All five men are scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on August 29.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Codiac Regional RCMP
Crime
Elsipogtog First Nation
Moncton
New Brunswick
Police
police operation
Rosaireville
sex services
sex trade
Sex Trade Workers
Shediac
Solicitation

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.