5 men arrested for soliciting services from sex trade workers in Moncton
Police in Moncton have arrested five men following a police operation targeting individuals attempting to solicit services from sex trade workers,.
The operation took place on June 19 in the Dufferin Street area.
A 43-year old man from the Elsipogtog First Nation, a 61-year-old man from Shediac, a 64-year-old man from Saint-Charles, a 66-year-old man from Rosaireville, and a 66-year-old man from Saint-Joseph were all arrested.
They’re facing a charge of communicating for the purposes of obtaining sexual services.
All five men are scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on August 29.
