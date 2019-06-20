5 men arrested for soliciting services from sex trade workers in Moncton

Police in Moncton have arrested five men following a police operation targeting individuals attempting to solicit services from sex trade workers,.

The operation took place on June 19 in the Dufferin Street area.

A 43-year old man from the Elsipogtog First Nation, a 61-year-old man from Shediac, a 64-year-old man from Saint-Charles, a 66-year-old man from Rosaireville, and a 66-year-old man from Saint-Joseph were all arrested.

They’re facing a charge of communicating for the purposes of obtaining sexual services.

All five men are scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on August 29.