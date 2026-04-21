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Crime

Video catches road rage between Vancouver Taxi and another driver

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted April 21, 2026 9:40 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver road rage incident'
Vancouver road rage incident
Police are investigating a dangerous road rage incident in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood. As Kristen Robinson reports, part of the exchange between a cab driver and another motorist was caught on camera.
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Vancouver police are investigating a case of road rage involving a Vancouver Taxi driver.

Video of the incident was shared on social media on Sunday, but police said it doesn’t show the full interaction of what happened.

The incident happened in Chinatown.

The driver of a Vancouver Taxi can be seen stopped in the middle of Pender Street, arguing with the driver of another vehicle, which was pulled over.

The driver then exits and more words between the two are exchanged, but then the other driver reverses and passes the taxi.

The taxi driver then jumps in his cab and pursues the other vehicle in the oncoming lane, cutting the driver off twice.

Vancouver police said that Vancouver Taxi is cooperating with the investigation. The driver of the taxi has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

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In a statement to Global News, Vancouver Taxi said it has spoken with the driver regarding the incident.

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“He acknowledges that his behaviour was not acceptable and understands that it does not meet our company’s standards,” the statement reads.

“As per his statement, the situation escalated after another driver attempted to pass him on the right side and used inappropriate language toward him, which contributed to the incident.

“We have reminded the driver of the importance of maintaining professionalism at all times, regardless of the actions of others, and have addressed this matter internally.”

Click to play video: 'Burnaby road rage incident caught on dashcam'
Burnaby road rage incident caught on dashcam

“Clearly from the video, there’s some very bad driving behaviour,” Sgt. Adam Donaldson with the Vancouver police said.

“Definitely violating the Motor Vehicle Act, potentially even some criminal driving behaviour and because that is in such a built-up urban area, there’s people around. It’s a very dangerous situation.”

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Police said the other driver has not been identified at this time.

“If anybody’s in fear during a road rage incident, the best advice is to not try and speed away or not draw yourself into a chase,” Donaldson added.

“Lock yourself in your car if you can, call 911.”

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