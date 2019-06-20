Politics
June 20, 2019 3:41 pm

Who’s been demoted and promoted in Ontario’s cabinet shuffle

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: New members introduced to Doug Ford's cabinet were sworn into office on June 20 at Queen's Park in Toronto, where the Ontario Premier announced his shuffled his cabinet.

A A

TORONTO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveiled a massive cabinet shuffle Thursday. A quick look:

READ MORE: Fedeli, Mulroney and MacLeod demoted after Ford shuffles cabinet

Demotions:

– Vic Fedeli from finance to economic development

– Lisa Thompson from education to government and consumer services

– Lisa MacLeod from children, community and social services to tourism, culture and sport

– Merrilee Fullerton from training, colleges and universities to long-term care, which was previously part of the Ministry of Health

– Michael Tibollo from tourism, culture and sport to new junior portfolio of associate minister of mental health and addictions

– Bill Walker from government and consumer services to new junior portfolio of associate minister of energy

WATCH: Victor Fedeli becomes Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade


Story continues below

Promotions:

– Rod Phillips from environment to finance

– Stephen Lecce from back benches to education

– Doug Downey from back benches to attorney general

– Ross Romano from back benches to training, colleges and universities

– Kinga Surma from back benches to new junior portfolio of associate minister of transportation (GTA)

– Jill Dunlop from back benches to new junior portfolio of associate minister of children and women’s issues

– Prabmeet Sarkaria from back benches to new junior portfolio of associate minister of small businesses and red tape reduction

– Paul Calandra from back benches to government house leader

WATCH: Lisa MacLeod becomes Ontario’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport amid cabinet shuffle

Other moves:

– Caroline Mulroney from attorney general to transportation

– Jeff Yurek from transportation to environment

– Todd Smith from economic development to children, community and social services

– Laurie Scott from labour to infrastructure

– Monte McNaughton from infrastructure to labour

WATCH: ‘Autism isn’t the largest file, but it’s the most sensitive’: Ford

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
2019 Ontario cabinet shuffle
Doug Ford
Ford government
Lisa Thompson
Ontario cabinet
Ontario cabinet shuffle
Ontario government
Ontario Premier Doug Ford
Premier of Ontario Doug Ford
Vic Fedeli

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.