Who’s been demoted and promoted in Ontario’s cabinet shuffle

TORONTO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveiled a massive cabinet shuffle Thursday. A quick look:
– Vic Fedeli from finance to economic development
– Lisa Thompson from education to government and consumer services
– Lisa MacLeod from children, community and social services to tourism, culture and sport
– Merrilee Fullerton from training, colleges and universities to long-term care, which was previously part of the Ministry of Health
– Michael Tibollo from tourism, culture and sport to new junior portfolio of associate minister of mental health and addictions
– Bill Walker from government and consumer services to new junior portfolio of associate minister of energy
– Rod Phillips from environment to finance
– Stephen Lecce from back benches to education
– Doug Downey from back benches to attorney general
– Ross Romano from back benches to training, colleges and universities
– Kinga Surma from back benches to new junior portfolio of associate minister of transportation (GTA)
– Jill Dunlop from back benches to new junior portfolio of associate minister of children and women’s issues
– Prabmeet Sarkaria from back benches to new junior portfolio of associate minister of small businesses and red tape reduction
– Paul Calandra from back benches to government house leader
– Caroline Mulroney from attorney general to transportation
– Jeff Yurek from transportation to environment
– Todd Smith from economic development to children, community and social services
– Laurie Scott from labour to infrastructure
– Monte McNaughton from infrastructure to labour
