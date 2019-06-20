Who’s been demoted and promoted in Ontario’s cabinet shuffle

TORONTO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveiled a massive cabinet shuffle Thursday. A quick look:

Demotions:

– Vic Fedeli from finance to economic development

– Lisa Thompson from education to government and consumer services

– Lisa MacLeod from children, community and social services to tourism, culture and sport

– Merrilee Fullerton from training, colleges and universities to long-term care, which was previously part of the Ministry of Health

– Michael Tibollo from tourism, culture and sport to new junior portfolio of associate minister of mental health and addictions

– Bill Walker from government and consumer services to new junior portfolio of associate minister of energy

Promotions:

– Rod Phillips from environment to finance

– Stephen Lecce from back benches to education

– Doug Downey from back benches to attorney general

– Ross Romano from back benches to training, colleges and universities

– Kinga Surma from back benches to new junior portfolio of associate minister of transportation (GTA)

– Jill Dunlop from back benches to new junior portfolio of associate minister of children and women’s issues

– Prabmeet Sarkaria from back benches to new junior portfolio of associate minister of small businesses and red tape reduction

– Paul Calandra from back benches to government house leader

Other moves:

– Caroline Mulroney from attorney general to transportation

– Jeff Yurek from transportation to environment

– Todd Smith from economic development to children, community and social services

– Laurie Scott from labour to infrastructure

– Monte McNaughton from infrastructure to labour

