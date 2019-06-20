Longtime Regina MLA Warren McCall not seeking re-election

Regina Elphinstone-Centre MLA Warren McCall will not be seeking re-election in 2020, closing out a nearly 20-year career as an elected official.

McCall first became a Saskatchewan NDP caucus member after winning a by-election in 2001. In Lorne Calvert’s government, McCall served in a variety of cabinet positions including minister of advanced education and employment, plus a stint as minister of corrections and public safety.

In a statement on his electoral intentions, McCall referenced recent family health challenges.

“My family has come through a difficult winter with a number of health challenges, and this really brought into sharp focus for me the sacrifices that go with public office,” McCall said.

“After nearly two decades as an elected official, I look forward to new opportunities and ways to work to utilize my experience, my roots, and my voice for my family and my neighbourhood.”

In opposition, McCall’s current responsibilities include serving as critic for advanced education and SaskTel.

“I want to say thank you very much to my friends and neighbours in Elphinstone for having entrusted me with the honour of a lifetime working for them and with them as their MLA,” McCall said.

“In a season of renewal for Saskatchewan politics and the Saskatchewan NDP, I have come to the hard decision that the NDP candidacy in Elphinstone could use some renewal as well. The NDP has always been a party that works hard to make the lives of everyone in the province better. I’ve tried to do that to the best of my abilities in my years as an MLA, and I believe Ryan and the team are focused on continuing that into the future.”

Colleagues on both sides of the aisle were quick to wish McCall well on social media.

I’m so very sad that Warren McCall will not run again. He’s given so much to our party & province. He’s all heart & soul. He’s never forgotten who he serves or why he serves. He’s such a good friend & he was integral in my decision to step up to run in 2007. #skpoli pic.twitter.com/X3M6bTktNq — Trent Wotherspoon (@WotherspoonT) June 20, 2019

Sorry to hear Warren McCall will not be seeking re-election. Some relationships in politics transcend partisanship and Warren has become a good friend over many years working together in the Legislature. I wish him the best in the future! #skpoli — Jeremy Harrison (@JHarrisonMLA) June 20, 2019

Fellow veteran NDP caucus members Cathy Sproule and David Forbes, representing Saskatoon Nutana and Saskatoon Centre respectively, have also said they will not seek re-election in 2020.