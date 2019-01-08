Long-time Saskatchewan Party MLA Nancy Heppner not seeking re-election

A long-time Saskatchewan Party MLA will not seek re-election in the next provincial election.

Nancy Heppner, who represents Martensville-Warman, announced Tuesday she will not be running in 2020.

“To my constituents I want to say – thank you. Your support and generosity over the years is truly humbling,” Heppner said in a statement.

“To the next Saskatchewan Party candidate, I would say to listen to your constituents. They know what their communities need; go advocate for those things.”

Heppner said what she enjoyed most during her time in office is speaking with school groups.

“I think it’s important for students to understand that other people make decisions that affect them every day and that it’s important to be educated and involved (regardless of the level of government),” she said.

Heppner was first elected in 2007 in a by-election in the riding of Martensville. She succeeded her father, Ben, one of the founding members of the Saskatchewan Party, who died in 2006 of prostate cancer.

She was subsequently re-elected in 2007, 2011, and the 2016 provincial elections.

“Nancy has always been a great advocate for our party and in 2007 brought sharp political insight with her and made our team even stronger,” said Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

“The Heppner name is foundational in our party’s history, and Nancy’s contributions to our province won’t be soon forgotten.”

Heppner served in a number of cabinet roles, including minister of environment from 2007-10, and minister of highways and infrastructure from 2014-16.