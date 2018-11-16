Final serving Saskatchewan Party founder Dan D’Autremont announces retirement

Saskatchewan Party founding member Dan D’Autremont announced he will be retiring from politics. The Cannington MLA will not be seeking re-election in the 2020 provincial election.

The 67-year-old has held the Cannington seat since 1991. In government, he’s served in cabinet as government relations and Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority minister, government house leader, and speaker of the house.

After losing the role of speaker to fellow Sask. Party MLA Corey Tochor in 2016, D’Autremont sat in the government caucus’ front bench despite not being in cabinet.

D’Autremont will have served seven terms once he steps down.



Dan D'Autremont, the last of our party's founders still serving, announced he won't be running in the next election. A stalwart in opposition, cabinet, speaker & MLA, Dan leaves behind a legacy. We are so very thankful for his service to SK. https://t.co/g9u4LhXmfW — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) November 16, 2018

The long time MLA has proved to be very popular ion his riding. Since the formation of the Saskatchewan Party, D’Autremont has not received less than 70 per cent of the vote. In the 2016 election he secured 84 per cent of ballots.

“I ran in 1991 because I saw things that needed to be changed and improved upon in our province and in my community.” D’Autremont stated, “After serving for 27 years in the legislature, I am proud of the changes that we have implemented since forming our Saskatchewan Party government 11 years ago. Thank you for your support during the last seven election cycles and for your first vote back in 1990 at that first nomination meeting.”

“Dan has been an invaluable mentor, friend and colleague to everyone in our caucus since the very beginning of our party. His legacy of service in opposition, our government’s cabinet, in the Speaker’s chair, and most importantly, in the Legislature on behalf of the people of Cannington is remarkable. Dan has helped keep our province on track and moving in the right direction since Day 1, including as a founding member of our party, and we are ever-thankful for his service.” Premier Scott Moe said, “The people of Cannington chose Dan to be their MLA seven consecutive times, an incredibly strong vote of confidence from his constituents. Thank you Dan, for everything.”

D’Autremont was one of the four Progressive Conservative MLAs that joined for Liberal MLAs to form the Saskatchewan Party in 1997.