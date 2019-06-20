$50 million set for Saskatchewan highway improvements

The Saskatchewan government has announced more than $50 million for improvements to various highways in Saskatchewan. The money will be tendered in the “next several weeks,” according to the province.

This money is in addition to $250 million already allotted for fall construction.

There are 11 projects covering more than 110 kilometres of road. Work includes resurfacing, grading and paving, spot improvements, two bridge replacements or rehabilitations, and 21 culvert installations.

“The government of Saskatchewan is focused on investing in our highways,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister Lori Carr said in a statement.

“With the release of $50 million in projects people can expect to see crews working on the road.”

Project highlights include:

Highway 1 bridge replacement over the CPR near Swift Current

Highway 1 intersection improvements including grading, paving and new ramps at the Kalium access road

Highway 6 resurfacing near Southey

Highway 7 resurfacing west of Delisle

Highway 39 resurfacing near Milestone

Highway 47 resurfacing south of Estevan

Start dates on each project will be determined once tender is awarded, and also depends on contractor schedules and weather.

Carr said once construction on the projects get underway, drivers should be aware that driving on the roads need more care, adding “please slow down and remain patient when passing through construction zones so our crews can upgrade our roads safely.”

For highway restrictions, drivers can check the Highway Hotline when planning trips.