100 kilometres of southeastern Sask. highway construction to begin this week

According to the province, more than $29 million worth of construction work is set to be done on over 100 kilometres of highways in southeastern Saskatchewan this week.

“Our government has made highways and infrastructure a priority for the people of Saskatchewan,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister David Marit said.

“We know the construction season is short and we have lots of work to do so, if you are travelling, please be patient, allow for extra time and respect the work zones.”

READ MORE: Government provides locations of Sask. highway construction projects underway this weekend

This week’s work in southeast Saskatchewan includes:

$7.5 million of surfacing on about 27 kilometres of Highway 2 north of Moose Jaw;

$4.8 million of surfacing on about 30 kilometres of Highway 13 near Weyburn;

$10 million of surfacing on about 28 kilometres on Hwy 35 and 39 near Weyburn; and

$7.1 million of surfacing on about 25 kilometres of Highway 36 south of Willow Bunch.

The government encourages everyone planning to travel to check the Highway Hotline or the government’s website as weekly construction updates are provided.

In addition, the government is reminding travellers to obey signs and slow down to 60 kilometres per hour while travelling through a work zone and said there may be cases where workers are not present where you are still required to slow down.