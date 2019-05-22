Sask. government kicks off highway construction season with emphasis on safety

Highway construction season has officially kicked off in Saskatchewan with a focus on safety.

The Saskatchewan government is investing more than $700 million in highways, improving 1,000 kilometers worth of roads.

“We are launching the Enhanced Intersection Safety Program, which is a multi-year plan that funds a number of safety-focused projects province-wide,” said Lori Carr, highways and infrastructure minister.

The program will fund intersection safety enhancements, rumble strips, clearing of sight triangles, and adding guardrails and lighting.

“We are also continuing work on several passing lane projects,” Carr said. “Once complete, the passing lanes will improve safety and traffic flow.”

Some of those projects include construction of passing lanes on Highway 2 north of Moose Jaw along with two sets between Rosetown and Kindersley on Highway 7.

Later this summer, work will begin on passing lanes on Highways 9 and 10 near Yorkton.

Part of the ministry’s spring tender plan, the province is working on numerous projects that include improvements to the intersection on Highway 1 at Kalium Road and 100 kilometres of highway work in areas such as Delisle and Estevan.

For a complete list of projects being done, visit the government of Saskatchewan website.