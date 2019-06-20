London emergency crews pull person with life threatening injuries from Thames River

One person was left with life threatening injuries after an incident in the waters of the Thames River in London’s Old South.
London police tell 980 CFPL a witness spotted someone in the river at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Richmond Street and Carfrae Crescent and called emergency crews.
READ MORE: 2 London firefighters injured during water rescue training exercise
A witness told 980 CFPL the person was brought out of the water and officers performed CPR. The person was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.
There’s no word on their current condition or how they came to be in the river.
– With files from Jake Jeffrey and Jaclyn Carbone
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.