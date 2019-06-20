London emergency crews pull person with life threatening injuries from Thames River

One person was left with life threatening injuries after an incident in the waters of the Thames River in London’s Old South.

London police tell 980 CFPL a witness spotted someone in the river at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Richmond Street and Carfrae Crescent and called emergency crews.

A witness told 980 CFPL the person was brought out of the water and officers performed CPR. The person was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.

There’s no word on their current condition or how they came to be in the river.

– With files from Jake Jeffrey and Jaclyn Carbone