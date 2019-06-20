Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price surprises young fan at NHL Awards

In an emotional moment on stage at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price surprised a young fan who lost his mother to cancer.

It all started when young Anderson Whitehead was standing on stage at the awards. A video of Price starts playing.

“Hey Anderson, hope you’re enjoying Vegas,” he says.

He goes on to tell the boy: “Your mother was a special person, and sharing that moment with you is something I will remember for the rest of my life. It was very special to me.”

READ MORE: Montreal Canadiens’ Carey Price embraces young boy who lost mother

The 31-year-old goalie is talking about when he first met Anderson during a practice in Toronto earlier this year just ahead of a game against the Maple Leafs.

The boy was there because his uncle’s physiotherapist worked with the Leafs and arranged a meet-and-greet at the rink.

WATCH: Montreal Canadiens’ star netminder Carey Price gives a young boy a long hug while in Toronto

Anderson’s mother, Laura McKay, had been diagnosed with breast cancer and promised her young son that she would help him meet his idol.

She passed away last November, at 45 years of age, before she could fulfil her promise. Anderson was her only child.

READ MORE: Canadiens’ goalie Carey Price, wife Angela, welcome baby girl Millie

“Hold up, hold up, hold up,” Price says, before walking out of frame of the big screen at the awards.

The young boy turns around to see Price appearing from backstage holding a jersey.

Shocked, in tears and unable to move, Price gives Anderson a hug as the crowd cheers wildly.

“Everything’s going to be alright, OK, bud? Everything’s OK,” he says, holding the boy.

“Everything’s great. We’re going to have fun tonight, OK? This is all for you, bud.”

“Thank you,” Anderson replies tearfully.

READ MORE: Montreal Canadiens’ Carey Price proves doubters from 2005 draft wrong as he closes in on Habs record

“You’re very welcome, buddy,” Price answers.

WATCH: Habs goalie Carey Price weighs in on season

The Canadiens’ goalie gives Anderson the red jersey and asks him: “Do you want to go to the All-Star game next year?”

Leaning into the mic as a tear falls down his face, Anderson’s answer was certain: “Yes.”

The two embrace again and walk off stage together as the crowd continues to cheer.

rachel.lau@globalnews.ca

Follow @rachel_lau