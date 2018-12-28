Canadiens’ goalie Carey Price, wife Angela, welcome baby girl Millie

Angela Price, along with husband Montreal Canadiens‘ star goalie Carey Price, announced the birth of their second daughter, Millie, on Friday.

The blogger hockey wife took to Instagram to share the news, posting a photo of the couple looking at their newborn in a room at the Montreal Jewish General Hospital.

“It’s a girl! We welcomed baby Millie in to the world last night!” she wrote.

The couple already share daughter Liv, who was born in 2016.

Angela first shared the news of their pregnancy in June while on vacation in Kelowna, B.C.

“Baby Price #2 coming this winter! We have been praying for this pregnancy for just about a year, so we are thrilled that we are finally able to share this news with everyone!” Angela wrote.

“Liv is beyond excited, even though I don’t think she realizes that the baby is going to eventually come out of mamas tummy, haha.”