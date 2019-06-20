3 people dead in multi-vehicle crash near Vulcan

Three men were killed in a three-vehicle crash just south of Vulcan, Alta., early Wednesday evening.

Vulcan RCMP said a truck was driving south on Highway 23 when it crossed the centre line and hit a northbound semi-truck. The truck then crashed into another pickup truck that was following the semi.

The 22-year-old man driving the truck that crossed into oncoming traffic was rushed to a Calgary hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

The 45-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the 65-year-old man who was driving the northbound pickup truck.

RCMP said the two younger men were from Lethbridge while the other was from Vulcan.

RCMP Cpl. Ronald Bumbry said weather and road conditions were not factors in the crash and that the collision reconstruction team would be looking into the cause.

Highway 23 between Township Road 162 and 164 was expected to be closed for several hours Wednesday night.

Vulcan is about 120 kilometres southeast of Calgary.