1 dead after highway rollover near Vulcan
One person is dead after a vehicle rollover on Highway 804 just west of Vulcan on Monday afternoon.
EMS said a single vehicle rolled over at the intersection of Highway 534 at about 3:30 p.m.
The lone occupant of the vehicle, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
STARS air ambulance was also called to the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
