March 26, 2018 8:22 pm

1 dead after highway rollover near Vulcan

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

One person is dead after a vehicle rollover on Highway 804 just west of Vulcan on Monday afternoon.

EMS said a single vehicle rolled over at the intersection of Highway 534 at about 3:30 p.m.

The lone occupant of the vehicle, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

STARS air ambulance was also called to the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

