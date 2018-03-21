Traffic
Semi truck collides with freight train, closing rural Alberta highway

A semi truck hit a freight train on Highway 575 causing a minor derailment and highway closure on Wednesday morning.

Highway 575 near Township Road 243 was impassable on Wednesday morning after a semi truck collided with a train, RCMP said in a media release.

The truck, filled with grain, struck the train at about 11 a.m., RCMP said.

The crash caused the train to derail and block the highway.

Police said the truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Investigators believe heavy fog may have contributed to the collision.

RCMP expected traffic would be diverted for several hours as the area was cleared.

