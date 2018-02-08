1 injured when train derails after colliding with semi in Wabamun

Stony Plain RCMP were called to a train derailment in Wabamun, Alta. on Thursday after the train collided with a tractor trailer unit.

RCMP said the driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

According to an RCMP release, “multiple train cars” went off the tracks, but no leaks or spills were reported.

READ MORE: Solemn anniversary of Wabamun Lake oil spill

As of 4:30 p.m., emergency crews were on scene at the derailment near 50 Street by the Home Hardware.

RCMP were asking drivers to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for CN told Global News an eastbound train was involved in a “crossing accident” at a private crossing just west of the 50 Street crossing just after 3 p.m.

The cause of the collision is not known and is part of the investigation.

READ MORE: TSB releases report Tuesday on fiery Gainford, AB train derailment

Wabamun is about 70 kilometres west of Edmonton.

The Transportation Safety Board is still assessing this incident but, as of Thursday evening, had not deployed anyone to the scene. That could change on Friday, the spokesperson said.

The TSB said a CN freight train hit a tractor trailer. A locomotive and an “unknown number of cars” derailed. One of the derailed cars was on its side, while all others were upright.

The track was damaged in the derailment and the main track has been put out of service.

@GlobalEdmonton wabamun train hit truck and trailer with a track hoe pic.twitter.com/ldhb7zYJ7w — Jordan Mahony (@JordanMahony) February 8, 2018

@GlobalEdmonton right now wabamun train hit trailer with trackhoe pic.twitter.com/xw7swrzbpo — Jordan Mahony (@JordanMahony) February 8, 2018

— More to come…