Train derailment briefly blocks traffic in Lethbridge

Crowsnest Trail in Lethbridge was opened to traffic as of 6:30 p.m. Monday, after a brief closure due to a train derailment.

Lethbridge police were called to the scene of a train derailment on eastbound Crowsnest Trail, just east of 13 Street, just after 5:30 p.m.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted at Stafford Drive and police were asking drivers to stay away from the area.

CP Rail said in an emailed statement that two empty grain cars came off the tracks. There were no injuries or public safety issues.

“CP has dispatched teams to the site and will begin work to clean up the site,” spokesperson Andy Cummings said.

He also said the cause of the derailment is under investigation.