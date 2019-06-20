Large tortoise found wandering along northern Alberta road

A staff member at a school in the northern Alberta community of Wabasca found an usual animal wandering along the road Wednesday afternoon.

The employee, from Oski Pasikoniwew Kamik (Bigstone Community School), was driving along Wabasca Road when he spotted a large tortoise on the side of the road.

He brought it back to the school where staff and some students began caring for it.

READ MORE: ‘Free-range’ 24-pound tortoise found in central Edmonton

Principal Christine Gullion told Global News the tortoise seemed to enjoy eating grass and dandelions. The tortoise is being cared for overnight at a staff member’s house as the school tries to find its rightful owner.

Dave Law with the Alberta Turtle and Tortoise Society said, by looking at the photos, the tortoise appears to be an African spur tortoise, also known as a Sulcata tortoise, and is the third-largest tortoise species.

Law says they are common pets and can grow up to three feet long and weigh 150 pounds.

The tortoise’s diet consists of hays and grasses, said Law. They love green and red leaf lettuce and dandelions.

If you recognize this tortoise, please call the Oski Pasikoniwew Kamik school at 780-891-3830.