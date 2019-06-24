Tortoise found in northern Alberta reunited with Spruce Grove owner

A large tortoise that was found wandering along a road in Wabasca, Alta., last week has been reunited with its owner.

A staff member at Oski Pasikoniwew Kamik (Bigstone Community School) spotted the animal on Wabasca Road on June 19. He brought it back to the school where staff and some students began caring for it.

A school official said Monday she received a call from a Spruce Grove man who recognized his pet tortoise from Global News’ coverage.

He told her a friend was taking care of Odin the tortoise when it’s believed he burrowed under the fence and escaped.

Odin and his human were reunited last Friday.

Gullion said Fish and Wildlife officers and RCMP helped confirm Odin belonged to the Spruce Grove man.

Dave Law with the Alberta Turtle and Tortoise Society previously said Odin appears to be an African spur tortoise, also known as a Sulcata tortoise, and is the third-largest tortoise species.

Law said they are common pets and can grow up to three feet long and weigh 150 pounds.

