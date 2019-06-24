Environment
June 24, 2019 4:07 pm
Updated: June 24, 2019 4:13 pm

Tortoise found in northern Alberta reunited with Spruce Grove owner

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Pet tortoise found by staff member of Oski Pasikoniwew Kamik school in northern Alberta on June 19, 2019.

Courtesy: Joline Pelletier, Oski Pasikoniwew Kamik
A A

A large tortoise that was found wandering along a road in Wabasca, Alta., last week has been reunited with its owner.

A staff member at Oski Pasikoniwew Kamik (Bigstone Community School) spotted the animal on Wabasca Road on June 19. He brought it back to the school where staff and some students began caring for it.

A school official said Monday she received a call from a Spruce Grove man who recognized his pet tortoise from Global News’ coverage.

Story continues below

He told her a friend was taking care of Odin the tortoise when it’s believed he burrowed under the fence and escaped.

READ MORE: Large tortoise found wandering along northern Alberta road

Odin and his human were reunited last Friday.

Gullion said Fish and Wildlife officers and RCMP helped confirm Odin belonged to the Spruce Grove man.

READ MORE: ‘Free-range’ 24-pound tortoise found in central Edmonton

Dave Law with the Alberta Turtle and Tortoise Society previously said Odin appears to be an African spur tortoise, also known as a Sulcata tortoise, and is the third-largest tortoise species.

Law said they are common pets and can grow up to three feet long and weigh 150 pounds.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bigstone Community School
Christine Gullion
missing tortoise
Northern Alberta
odin the tortoise
Oski Pasikoniwew Kamik
pet tortoise
Spruce Grove
tortoise found
Wabasca

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.