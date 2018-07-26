Canada
July 26, 2018 12:03 pm

Edmonton, is this your missing 24-pound tortoise?

By Online Journalist  Global News

A 11 kg tortoise is now staying at the Animal Care & Control Centre after being found lost somewhere in Edmonton, Alta. July 26, 2018.

A 11 kg tortoise is now staying at the Animal Care & Control Centre after being found lost somewhere in Edmonton, Alta. July 26, 2018.
A A

Strays ending up at Edmonton’s Animal Care and Control Centre is par for the course, but the facility normally houses lost cats and dogs — and that makes the newest resident a bit of an anomaly.

“Did your 11 kg tortoise dart out the door last night when Uber Eats Canada arrived? Or maybe your 11 kg tortoise saw a hare under a tree and decided to get a head start?” reads a post on the ACCC Facebook page Thursday morning.

“Perhaps your 11 kg tortoise thinks it is a cat and roams, but isn’t a nuisance to neighbours?”

A 11 kg tortoise is now staying at the Animal Care & Control Centre after being found lost somewhere in Edmonton, Alta. July 26, 2018.

Credit: Animal Care & Control Centre/City of Edmonton

Animal Care & Control Centre said that either way, the 24-pound tortoise — which does not have a microchip — is safe and is waiting to be claimed at the facility at 13550 – 163 St. in north Edmonton.

The ACCC also asked people to share their post so people are aware it helps all domestic animals found within Edmonton, not just dogs and cats.

Global News has a call into the ACCC to find out when and where the tortoise was found.

— More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ACCC
Animal Care & Control Centre
Animals
Edmonton ACCC
Edmonton Animal Care & Control Centre
Edmonton lost tortoise
Lost tortoise
Pets
Stray tortoise
Tortoise

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News