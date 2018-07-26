Edmonton, is this your missing 24-pound tortoise?

Strays ending up at Edmonton’s Animal Care and Control Centre is par for the course, but the facility normally houses lost cats and dogs — and that makes the newest resident a bit of an anomaly.

“Did your 11 kg tortoise dart out the door last night when Uber Eats Canada arrived? Or maybe your 11 kg tortoise saw a hare under a tree and decided to get a head start?” reads a post on the ACCC Facebook page Thursday morning.

“Perhaps your 11 kg tortoise thinks it is a cat and roams, but isn’t a nuisance to neighbours?”

Animal Care & Control Centre said that either way, the 24-pound tortoise — which does not have a microchip — is safe and is waiting to be claimed at the facility at 13550 – 163 St. in north Edmonton.

The ACCC also asked people to share their post so people are aware it helps all domestic animals found within Edmonton, not just dogs and cats.

Global News has a call into the ACCC to find out when and where the tortoise was found.

