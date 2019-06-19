OSAP trends on Twitter as student outrage grows over loan and grant estimates

The changes to the way post-secondary student loans are handed out in Ontario are being felt this week.

On Tuesday, there was a flurry of tweets from angry students saying they have received estimates informing them they don’t qualify for, or are getting less money from the Ontario Student Assistance Program.

The thousands of tweets made OSAP the number one trending topic in the Greater Toronto Area.

In January, the Ford government announced a number of changes for post-secondary students, including getting rid of free tuition for low income students, making mandatory student fees optional, and eliminating a six-month interest-free grace period after graduation for OSAP recipients.

One student wrote on Twitter, “I am receiving HALF the amount of #OSAP funding that I received last year. I’m nearly in tears, as I worry about being able to afford school this year.”

The Canadian Federation of Students Ontario responded to the tweets Wednesday with sharp criticism for the changes.

“Since January, students have drawn attention to the detrimental impacts of cuts to OSAP. Today students woke up to the horrific reality of these cuts,” said Felipe Nagata, the organization’s chairperson.

“The Ontario Government cut 670 million dollars from the OSAP program. While this time last year, over 220 000 students received the news that their OSAP would cover the full cost of their education, today many have had to reevaluate their post-secondary education plans.”

Global News reached out to the Ford government for a comment Wednesday but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The government also previously announced a 10 per cent reduction in tuition, at the time calling the move the latest step in the government’s plan to keep more money in the pockets of Ontario students.

In a statement announcing the changes on January 17, Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities said, “By making post-secondary education more affordable through historic reforms, refocusing supports to the families who need it most, and empowering students to choose how their fees are spent, we are restoring accountability, affordability and access to post-secondary education while giving more of our students opportunities to find a job and build a career right here in Ontario.”

The opposition was quick to monopolize on the trending topic.

Michael Coteau, Liberal MPP for Don Valley East, said, “We’re seeing the reality of @fordnation & @DrFullertonMPP’s drastic cuts to #OSAP. The pre @OntLiberal govt made huge investments to lowering tuition by increasing OSAP grants because we believe that income shouldn’t dictate whether you go to college or uni.”

When asked in January by Global News about the reduction in OSAP for students Fullerton said, “Students are adults and we will be treating them as adults … we are empowering them in the financing of their education.”

Under a new definition of “independent student,” the government will now assess parental income of those who have been out of high school for six years or less, rather than four years. Student groups argue the change in definition will disproportionately affect graduate students.

