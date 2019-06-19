Drivers stuck on Highway 13 during 2017 snowstorm can now file for compensation

An amicable agreement reached between the Government of Quebec and Highway 13 motorists was authorized by Quebec Superior Court on Wednesday morning.

Marc-Antoine Cloutier, the lawyer who launched the collective action on behalf of the victims, confirmed motorists who were stuck for several hours on Highway 13 during a snowstorm on the night of March 14, 2017, will begin to receive their compensation in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Quebec agrees to compensate drivers stuck on Highway 13 during 2017 snow storm

Victims will have three months starting Wednesday to claim online the amount to which they are entitled, according to Cloutier.

Compensation ranges from $350 for those who were stranded for four hours or less to $1,100 for those who were stuck for 10 hours or more.

As part of the agreement, a 25 per cent bonus was also added for certain victims: children under 12, people over 75, pregnant women, people with medical conditions, those who were hospitalized within 48 hours and those who had stopped working as a result of the incident.

WATCH BELOW: Montreal refuses to negotiate Highway 13 lawsuit

The agreement to compensate motorists was reached with the Quebec government in March.

The case against Quebec is nearly closed, but a class-action lawsuit continues against the City of Montreal, which refused to assume any responsibility.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise