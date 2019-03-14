Quebec agrees to compensate drivers stuck on Highway 13 during 2017 snow storm

The province of Quebec has agreed to compensate drivers who were trapped for hours overnight on Highway 13 during an intense snow storm on March 14 to 15, 2017.

Nicknamed “the shipwrecked 13,” about 300 motorists were stranded after a massive pileup on the autoroute halted traffic.

Some drivers spent the night in their vehicles — for over 12 hours in 40 centimetres of snow — while others abandoned their cars and left on foot after waiting hours for help.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers confirmed Thursday that the province agreed to an out-of-court settlement.

This agreement must be ratified by the Superior Court before those stranded can be compensated.

Compensation amounts range from $350 for those stuck on the highway for four hours or less and $1,100 for anyone who was trapped for 10 hours or more.

There is, in addition, a 25 per cent bonus for some of those affected, including children under the age of 12, people over the age of 75, pregnant women, people with medical conditions and anyone who was forced to stop working following the events.

The incident led to a provincial probe and in his May 2017 report, investigator Florent Gagné concluded authorities underestimated the severity of the issue and communicated poorly with each other.

He added there weren’t enough people working in the transport department the night of the storm and transport minister at the time, Laurent Lessard, can’t be blamed for inaction because critical details weren’t brought to his attention.

About 2,500 people are part of the class action lawsuit.

For its part, the City of Montreal is maintaining its refusal to negotiate.

