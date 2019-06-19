Cobourg high school under ‘brief’ lockdown: Police

A Cobourg high school was under a brief lockdown on Wednesday afternoon.

Cobourg Police Service says just before 3 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Secondary School was placed under lockdown. Police would not disclose why the lockdown was implemented.

Police say the lockdown lasted about 20 minutes as officers searched the building.

The lockdown has since been cancelled.

“There is no danger to the public from this incident,” police stated around 3:45 p.m.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier this month, police said a threat via social media prompted a lockdown of the school on June 3. A youth was later arrested in connection to the alleged threat.

“We can say that this event was not related to the lockdown in early June,” stated Laurie Debattista, corporate communications coordinator, in an email to Global News Peterborough.

