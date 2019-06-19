Traffic
June 19, 2019 3:49 pm
Updated: June 19, 2019 3:53 pm

Driver extricated from collision on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough

One person was taken to hospital following a collision on Lansdowne Street West in Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.

One person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Peterborough’s west end on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., a car and a van collided on Lansdowne Street West at the intersection with Dobbin Road.

Firefighters had to extricate the driver of the car by removing the roof of the vehicle. The man was rushed to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with unknown injuries.

The condition of the van driver is not yet known.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

More to come.

