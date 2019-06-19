Driver extricated from collision on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough
A A
One person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Peterborough’s west end on Wednesday afternoon.
READ MORE: Peterborough motorcyclist charged with impaired driving following crash
Just before 3 p.m., a car and a van collided on Lansdowne Street West at the intersection with Dobbin Road.
Firefighters had to extricate the driver of the car by removing the roof of the vehicle. The man was rushed to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with unknown injuries.
The condition of the van driver is not yet known.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
More to come.
WATCH: Peterborough’s worst intersections for collisions
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.