Driver extricated from collision on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough

One person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Peterborough’s west end on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., a car and a van collided on Lansdowne Street West at the intersection with Dobbin Road.

One person extracated and taken to PRHC following two-vehicle crash at Lansdowne Street West and Dobbin Road @CHEXNewswatch pic.twitter.com/tUMibYrTif — Steve Guthrie (@SkunkRancher) June 19, 2019

Firefighters had to extricate the driver of the car by removing the roof of the vehicle. The man was rushed to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with unknown injuries.

The condition of the van driver is not yet known.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

More to come.

