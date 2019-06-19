Winnipeg police bust suspect behind $100,000 in business robberies since 2017
A man suspected of breaking into over a dozen local businesses and making off with more than $100,000 in cash over a two-year period is in police custody.
Police said the crime spree – which also caused more than $100,000 in damage to the targeted buildings – began in January 2017 and ran until Wednesday just after 1 a.m., when the suspect was arrested at a Lagimodiere Boulevard break-in.
A second suspect was also arrested nearby.
Cary Scott Preston, 42, of Arnes, Man., has been charged with a laundry list of charges, including 15 break and enter-related offences, three counts of disguise with intent, and mischief under $5,000.
The second suspect, a 56-year-old Winnipeg man, faces two break and enter charges and was released on a promise to appear.
