Winnipeg police bust suspect behind $100,000 in business robberies since 2017

A man suspected of breaking into over a dozen local businesses and making off with more than $100,000 in cash over a two-year period is in police custody.

Police said the crime spree – which also caused more than $100,000 in damage to the targeted buildings – began in January 2017 and ran until Wednesday just after 1 a.m., when the suspect was arrested at a Lagimodiere Boulevard break-in.

A second suspect was also arrested nearby.

READ MORE: Thief tunnels through outside wall to steal sausage, knife from Transcona butcher shop

Cary Scott Preston, 42, of Arnes, Man., has been charged with a laundry list of charges, including 15 break and enter-related offences, three counts of disguise with intent, and mischief under $5,000.

The second suspect, a 56-year-old Winnipeg man, faces two break and enter charges and was released on a promise to appear.

The Major Crimes Unit has charged Cary Preston, 42, after numerous businesses in Winnipeg were broken into between January 2017 and June 2019. Preston was arrested by investigators as he broke into a building in the 400 block of Lagimodière. Media Release: https://t.co/jj6ZOLQKEa — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 19, 2019

WATCH: Customer steps in during liquor robbery, police urging public not to