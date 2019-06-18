Thief tunnels through outside wall to steal sausage, knife from Transcona butcher shop

When they were done, we bet the thief had serious meat sweats.

The owner of a Transcona butcher shop says someone tunneled into their store from an outside wall overnight on Monday and made off with … sausages.

“So some giant loser rat with tools broke into East End Meats & Sausage today,” wrote manager Chris Campbell.

“Literally ripped open the wall just to steal sausage and some change. Anyone with any information please report to the police, or myself.”

Several photos posted online show a large hole in the side of the shop wall and bits of drywall scattered behind the building.

The thief made off with meat, change and a large knife, said Campbell. Photos also show the office was rummaged through.