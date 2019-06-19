Calling all GTA homeowners: ‘Property Brothers: Forever Home’ now casting

The Scott brothers are back and on a mission to help families transform their houses into Forever Homes.

On their series, Property Brothers: Forever Home, Drew and Jonathan Scott work with couples who are settled in their home but need their expertise to make it perfect.

These new clients aren’t looking to flip their property for profit, because they know this place is “the one” where they can put down roots and happily spend their lives. To unlock a home’s full potential, Jonathan and Drew will focus on overhauling the house to suit the families’ needs and wishes.

Property Brothers: Forever Home is looking for families who know their current house is “the one” but haven’t been able to put those “Forever Home” plans into action.

If you own property in Mississauga, Etobicoke, North York, Woodbridge and surrounding areas then you’re eligible to fill out an online application to potentially have your house renovated.

All applicants must be looking to complete a major renovation on their home and must have a minimum renovation and design budget of $100,000.

Interested homeowners must be available for up to 7 days of filming (staggered over 5-7 weeks) and need expert design and construction help from the HGTV superstars.