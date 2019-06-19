For the 52nd straight quarter, Saskatchewan’s population has seen growth.

As of April 1, 2019, there are 1,169,131 people living in the province, according to new figures released by Statistics Canada on Wednesday.

READ MORE: SREDA projects modest uptick in economic growth for Saskatchewan in 2019

The province’s population has grown by 10,295 people in the past year and 708 in the last quarter.

Over the 52 consecutive quarters, the number of people living in Saskatchewan has risen by 176,894.

“Saskatchewan’s population continues to grow as we welcome newcomers from around the world,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said.

READ MORE: The world’s population is growing more slowly, UN report finds

“This continued growth is a clear sign of the strength of our economy and of our quality of life.”

The province says the growth is driven by net international migration (2,383 people) and natural increase involving births minus deaths (1,265).