Wildfires force evacuations on Penticton Indian Band land

Several people took to social media to share photos of the early morning fire. [/caption]The Penticton Indian Band said on social media that six homes had to be evacuated early Wednesday morning after two wildfires broke out in the area.

The band said residents have since been allowed to return to their homes.

However, residents remain on alert, meaning they need to be prepared for the possibility they may have to evacuate again.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said one blaze, discovered on Tuesday, is near West Hills Road and is just 0.01 hectares in size, while the other, near Green Mountain Road, is nine hectares.

More to come.