West Kelowna fire crews douse second brush blaze of day

It was a hectic day for West Kelowna Fire Rescue, with crews having to battle two grass fires.

The first fire took place along Lower Glenrosa Road, around 10:30 a.m., and is believed to have been human caused, with sparks being deemed the cause.

The second fire took place in the afternoon, in a wooded area along the 3600 block of Carrington Road.

Shortly after the 1 p.m. fire was reported, WKFR crews were quickly on scene, battling and eventually dousing it.

WKFR said crews were re-deployed from the earlier Glenrosa fire, along with mutual aid units from the Kelowna and Peachland Fire Departments, as well as B.C. Wildfire.

The wind-driven fire was approximately 200 feet by 80 feet size, burning in mixed grass and pine trees, and was displaying Rank 3 behavior, when crews arrived.

Large volumes of water brought the fire under control, and crews were able to quickly establish a guard around the fire by tying into a path.

WKFR added the fire was human-caused and is currently under investigation.

In addition to the two wildfires, WKFR also responded to a technical rescue atop Mount Boucherie for a hiker in distress.

Crews had to hike to the top of Mount Boucherie, where they located the patient, who was subsequently taken down the mountain and handed over to the care of B.C. Ambulance.

With the wildfire danger rating now in the high to extreme range, WKFR is reminding residents to use extreme caution in the wildland urban interface areas.