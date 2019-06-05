Grass fire near Perimeter Highway likely human-caused, say Winnipeg firefighters

A large grass fire that took more than an hour to get under control was likely caused by human activity, say Winnipeg firefighters.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire south of the Perimeter Highway Tuesday just before 4:30 p.m. near St. Mary’s Road.

The wind was pushing the fire and firefighters had to work quickly to protect nearby structures, said the WFPS.

READ MORE: WFPS urges Winnipeggers to use caution after two large grass fires

The fire extended about half a kilometre between Paul’s Boulevard and Forbes Road..

Crews were not in Winnipeg’s water district and so had to shuttle water using fire hudrants inside the city.

“Aided by specialized wildland firefighting equipment and the WFPS drone, they declared the fire under control at 5:53 p.m.,” said the WFPS in a statement.

Crews stayed on scene to make sure there were no hotspots.

“While the cause of this fire is not known at this time, it is believed to be from human activity. Once again, WFPS reminds residents it is absolutely imperative they exercise extreme caution when doing any sort of burning.

“When wind speeds exceed 25 kilometers per hour all open-air fires, including those in approved fire pits, are prohibited. Even if a resident has obtained a burning permit, fires are not permitted under these conditions.”

People should also not throw their cigarette butts or matches on the ground, they added.

Dry conditions in the province have contributed to a number of grass fires in and around Winnipeg over the past two weeks.