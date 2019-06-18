UPDATE: Emergency crews knock down grass fire in West Kelowna

UPDATE:

Emergency crews have knocked down the grass fire along Lower Glenrosa Road in West Kelowna.

The Tuesday morning blaze grew to around 100 metres in length by 40 metres in width near the edge of Paynter Road before being brought under control by firefighters.

The fire climbed an embankment towards the fence of an area residence before being stopped. No trees were involved in the fire.

More as this develops.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Emergency crews are battling a grass fire along Lower Glenrosa Road and Glencoe Road.

Grass fire in West Kelowna right now pic.twitter.com/RjOqkcBZbE — Doris Bregolisse (@Global_Doris) June 18, 2019

Help is being brought in to battle the fire.

A water tender from Peachland has been requested, along with help from Station 34 in West Kelowna.

More as this develops.