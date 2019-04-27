Grass fire in Lake Country brought under control

The Lake Country and Ellison fire departments were called to a grass fire in the Carr’s Landing area on Friday evening.

It happened on Pixton Road off Carr’s Landing Road.

A burn pile jumped its boundaries and began to climb up the hill behind homes, according to a neighbour.

The ground level fire was contained and crews returned to put out hot spots into the night.

It was the second grass fire of the day in the Okanagan that started from a private burn pile.

A half-acre fire was doused earlier in the afternoon near Vernon in the BX/Swan Lake neighbourhood.