Barrie police investigating after reported hit-and-run involving 9-year-old boy

Officers are investigating a reported hit-and-run involving a 9-year-old boy on Agnes Street in Barrie that took place on Sunday afternoon, police say.

The boy was riding his bicycle when a car travelling in the same direction came in contact with him, police say, causing him to fall from his bike onto the road.

The boy experienced non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, officers add.

After the driver’s vehicle came in contact with the boy, police say, he briefly got out of the car, jumped back in the car and drove away at a high rate of speed.

According to police, the entire incident was captured by home video surveillance.

The involved vehicle is believed to be a white Chrysler 300, with black sport-style rims, officers say. The vehicle also should have damage to front right corner of the passenger side, police add.

The driver is described as male, tanned, with a heavy build and short, black, curly hair, police say, wearing all black.

Barrie police are encouraging the driver to come forward so that the collision can be properly investigated.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Guerrero at 705-725-7025, ext. 2628, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

