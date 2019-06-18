37-year-old woman charged with impaired driving in Innisfil: police

A 37-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving after South Simcoe police say her vehicle was observed driving very slowly with a completely flat tire in Innisfil on Saturday night.

An officer on patrol who was observing traffic on Innisfil Beach Road heard numerous car horns in the area, police say, and several drivers were following the suspect vehicle.

READ MORE: Man charged after reported domestic assault in Bradford — South Simcoe police

Police say the officer then noticed that the motorists were trying to get his attention to alert him to the woman’s driving.

After stopping the suspect vehicle, the officer noticed that the female driver smelled of alcohol, according to police.

READ MORE: Man charged with impaired driving after striking 2 trees, house in Bradford — police

Police say she was given a roadside test, which she failed. The woman was subsequently transported to the police station, where police say her blood-alcohol concentration was found to be almost twice the legal limit.

The suspect’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and her vehicle was impounded for seven.

The woman was released with a future court date.

READ MORE: Police searching for suspect after reported road rage incident near Schomberg