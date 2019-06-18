Man charged after reported domestic assault in Bradford: South Simcoe police

A man has been charged after a reported domestic assault took place on Saturday night in Bradford, South Simcoe police say.

The suspect was charged with domestic assault and public intoxication, police say, after officers were called to the area of Hulst Drive at 11:43 p.m. and arrived to see a woman who was being treated by an ambulance.

Her boyfriend fled the scene after he pushed the woman to the ground during an argument, causing her to hit her head, police said.

According to officers, the man was found a short distance away after a resident reported him to be in the yard of another home.

The man was highly intoxicated and taken to the police station, officers say.

He was later released with a future court date, police say, and the woman’s injuries were treated at a local hospital.

