Man charged with impaired driving after striking 2 trees, house in Bradford: police

A 21-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after striking two trees and the porch of a house in Bradford on Saturday night, police say.

At 10:15 p.m., the man lost control of his vehicle on Downey Emerald Drive and hit both trees and a house’s porch, police say.

The driver left the scene and returned when officers arrived, police say.

The male suspect smelled of alcohol and was given a roadside test, officers add, which he failed.

The 21-year-old was then transported to the police station, officers say, and further testing showed he was above the legal alcohol limit.

The accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

