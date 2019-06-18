Man severely injured after industrial accident in Bradford: police
A 26-year-old man’s hand is severely injured after an industrial accident at a woodworking business in Bradford on Monday afternoon, police say.
At 1:14 p.m., police, fire and EMS were called to the scene, officers say, where an investigation found that the man had injured his hand on a saw blade while working.
The man’s injuries are not life-threatening, police say, and he was taken to a local hospital.
The investigation was turned over to the Ministry of Labour.
