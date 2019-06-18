Canada
June 18, 2019 5:01 pm

Man severely injured after industrial accident in Bradford: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

A man is severely injured after a reported industrial accident at a woodworking business in Bradford, police say.

South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter
A A

A 26-year-old man’s hand is severely injured after an industrial accident at a woodworking business in Bradford on Monday afternoon, police say.

At 1:14 p.m., police, fire and EMS were called to the scene, officers say, where an investigation found that the man had injured his hand on a saw blade while working.

READ MORE: 37-year-old woman charged with impaired driving in Innisfil: police

The man’s injuries are not life-threatening, police say, and he was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation was turned over to the Ministry of Labour.

WATCH: Tips to avoiding injuries at home and in the workplace

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bradford
Bradford news
Bradford workplace injury
South Simcoe Police
South Simcoe Police Service
woodcutting workplace injury
Workplace Injury

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.