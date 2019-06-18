Man charged after reportedly threatening person with knife: South Simcoe police

A 22-year-old man has been charged after he reportedly threatened his ex-roommate with a knife on Monday afternoon in Bradford, South Simcoe police say.

The alleged incident took place at a restaurant, officers say, and the victim, who was an employee, locked himself in the back of the establishment since the suspect indicated that he had a knife.

Police located the 22-year-old suspect trying to get in through the back entrance, which was locked, officers say.

The suspect was arrested and a knife was found on him, police add.

No one was injured as a result of the incident, police say, and the man was charged with uttering death threats and dangerous weapons.

The man was released with the conditions that he not communicate with the victim, attend the restaurant or carry any weapons.

