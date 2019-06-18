Crime
June 18, 2019

Kingston man arrested following violent attack with pipe: police

By Online Reporter  Global News

A Kingston man is facing charges after an alleged violent attack using a three-foot-long pipe.

A 29-year-old man is facing charges in connection to an attack of a man with a weapon in Kingston’s downtown.

Early Monday morning, around 2 a.m., police say a man kicked down the front door of a downtown apartment. According to police, the suspect was upset with the man who owned the apartment for consoling his spouse after an alleged domestic assault between the couple a few days earlier.

Police say the angered man hit the other with a three-foot-long pipe multiple times before finally leaving the apartment.

The apartment owner suffered minor injuries.

Kingston police arrested the suspect later Monday evening at his downtown home and charged him with assault with a weapon, break and enter, and two counts breach probation.

