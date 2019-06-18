Kingston man arrested following violent attack with pipe: police

A 29-year-old man is facing charges in connection to an attack of a man with a weapon in Kingston’s downtown.

READ MORE: Kingston man allegedly kicks down door of downtown restaurant, assaults police

Early Monday morning, around 2 a.m., police say a man kicked down the front door of a downtown apartment. According to police, the suspect was upset with the man who owned the apartment for consoling his spouse after an alleged domestic assault between the couple a few days earlier.

Police say the angered man hit the other with a three-foot-long pipe multiple times before finally leaving the apartment.

The apartment owner suffered minor injuries.

READ MORE: Man kicks down door of Kingston restaurant, say police

Kingston police arrested the suspect later Monday evening at his downtown home and charged him with assault with a weapon, break and enter, and two counts breach probation.