Man kicks down door of Kingston restaurant, say police

A Kingston man is facing a mischief charge for allegedly kicking down the door of a downtown restaurant.

Early Friday morning, just after 1 a.m., police say witnesses saw a man walking north on Division Street in downtown Kingston.

The man seemed to be angry, according to witness reports, and muttering to himself, so the witnesses ran inside their own home to avoid a confrontation.

The witnesses then reported hearing glass breaking. They claim the man had just kicked through the glass front door of a restaurant, which Kingston police would not identify.

Police were called, who then found the man at the corner of Division Street and Stephen Street.

The 43-year-old man was charged with mischief under $5,000 and two counts breaching his probation.