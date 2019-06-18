Saskatchewan launches new income support program

The Saskatchewan government is launching a new income support program for people receiving income assistance.

Officials said the Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) program will be transparent and client-friendly, and help transition clients to greater independence and a better quality of life.

“In this new program, our staff will work closely with clients to help them increase their independence and overcome employment barriers,” Social Services Minister Paul Merriman said in a statement.

“We want to provide individuals who are on social assistance with the supports they need, while ensuring our programs are easier to navigate and addressing the challenges they face.“

SIS launches on July 15.

It has a monthly earned income exemption limit which will allow clients to keep more of the money they earn as they transition to the workforce, officials said, and the online application process will allow people to apply whenever they want.

“Income assistance programs have not been updated in our province for more than 50 years and this new program will allow us to make changes in response to what we’ve been hearing our clients want – increased independence and more tailored guidance by our staff,” Merriman said.

SIS has a simpler benefit – shelter and basic needs – which will let staff spend more time with clients instead of paperwork, help them make positive decisions and manage expenses.

The government said people currently on the Saskatchewan Assistance Program (SAP) or the Transitional Employment Allowance (TEA) will remain in those programs until they are wound down in the summer of 2021, move to the new program, or no longer require income assistance.

SAP and TEA will stopped taking new applications on July 15.

The Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) program is not affected and will run alongside SIS, officials said.