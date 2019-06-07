Farm in the Dell opens second group home in Aberdeen, Sask.

A farm in Aberdeen, Sask., that houses individuals with developmental disabilities is expanding.

A second residence at Farm in the Dell opened on Thursday.

The second group home will house five people and has an attached independent living suite for two additional residents, bringing the total occupancy at the facility to 17.

READ MORE: Regina family selected for free home renovation after MS diagnosis

The farm helps residents learn homemaking, self-help, communication and socialization skills.

Residents also work on the farm tending to animals, gardening and woodworking projects.

Lynette Zacharias, the co-executive director of Farm in the Dell, said she is overwhelmed to see how the facility has grown.

“To see what has all developed in the 10 years, from coming from a piece of land to all of the sudden having this whole yard … and being able to support 17 people here at the farm,” Zacharias said.

READ MORE: Weyburn city council reverses decision, votes to allow group home in The Creeks

Social Services Minister Paul Merriman said the initiative helps build communities that are more inclusive.

“We were able to help out on the operating side of things, and we’re glad that on an annual basis, we’re able to contribute $1.5 million to Farm in the Dell to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to be successful in life,” Merriman said.

Farm in the Dell has been running since 2010, and officials say with the ongoing success, expansion to a third home could be on the horizon.

WATCH: HIV prenatal care home aims to keep mothers and babies together