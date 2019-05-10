Habitat for Humanity build in Prince Albert, Sask. works with inmates

A Habitat for Humanity (Habitat) build is underway in Prince Albert to help support a Saskatchewan family in need of an affordable place to call home.

The build is a partnership between CORCAN and Prince Albert Habitat.

CORCAN, an agency within Correctional Service Canada (CSC), offers employment training to inmates in federal correctional institutions.

“The home will be moved to its final location at 1870-13th St. West later this summer and house a well-deserving family before Christmas,” Prince Albert Habitat executive director Jan Thomas said Friday in a press release.

“We are extremely grateful for another year of commitment from our partners. This continued support allows us to serve more families in our future, giving thousands in social return to our local economy.”

The Habitat home will be a three-bedroom bungalow totalling roughly 1,350 feet.

No-interest mortgages are provided by Habitat to partner families at 25 per cent of their annual gross income with payments going back for future builds. Each family contributes 500 hours to build their home or others.

The Canadian and Saskatchewan governments are jointly contributing $65,000 to build the home.