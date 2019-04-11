Habitat for Humanity to build new home for Moose Jaw family in need

The Canadian and Saskatchewan governments are teaming up with Habitat for Humanity to build a new home for a Moose Jaw family in need.

The announcement was made in Canada’s Most Notorious City on Thursday.

“Over the years, our government has teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to create safe and affordable housing for Saskatchewan families, and this one is no different,” said Ralph Goodale, federal minister of public safety and emergency preparedness.

“There is a great deal of work and co-operation that takes place for each one of these builds. This investment will create a new home for a deserving family, a place they can proudly call their own. Our government is, and will always be a proud partner.”

The two-storey home will have three bedrooms and together, the main and upper floors will total close to 1,456 square feet.

“Moose Jaw is a diverse community that works and builds together, and this sod-turning is another example of this commitment in action,” Moose Jaw Wakamow MLA Greg Lawrence said.

“Our government continues to stand with Habitat, and with the people of Saskatchewan to make great things happen across the province.”

The Moose Jaw chapter has helped eight homes prior to the current one being build in the past 11 years.

“It’s a great testament to the committee, donors, sponsors, volunteers and community who are committed to changing the lives of hard-working families through affordable homeownership,” Habitat for Humanity Regina CEO Kelly Holmes-Binns said.

“Thank you to everyone who has made this day possible.”