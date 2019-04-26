New duplex for 2 families in need of affordable housing in Saskatoon

Two families in need of affordable housing are one step closer as a new duplex in Saskatoon gets ready for construction.

The Habitat for Humanity build at 311 and 313 Ave. W South was announced on April 26.

“Habitat Saskatoon brings communities together to help families build strength, stability, and independence through affordable homeownership,” Habitat Saskatoon CEO Barb Cox-Lloyd said in a press release.

“Our partnership with the Saskatchewan government and the Government of Canada is vital to achieving this purpose. Two Saskatoon families will have their dream of a home of their own through the assistance of these two partners and our community.”

Both governments are jointly contributing $130,000 to build the semi-detached building. An additional $123,000 was invested by the province to support the land purchase.

The no-interest mortgage is provided by Habitat to partner families at 25 per cent of their annual gross income with payments going back for future builds. Each family contributes 500 hours to build their home or others.

Habitat Saskatoon is also reaching out to Saskatoon high schools to encourage students to participate in this project.

Each unit of the duplex will have four bedrooms totalling approximately 1,500 square feet.

